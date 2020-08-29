Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 115,267 shares of company stock worth $400,713 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Greenlane by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 310,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

