GridCoin Price Tops $0.0091 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.66 million and $248.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

