GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.58.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of GRUB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,246. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,765 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,772. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

