Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 135,300 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 201.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for approximately 5.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 6,434,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,283,470. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

