Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,890 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,886,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Nomura upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

