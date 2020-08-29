Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 93,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 341,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,221 shares of company stock worth $3,539,525. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

