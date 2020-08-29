Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 2.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$36.69 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

