Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.94 Million in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. L3Harris comprises about 2.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.84 and its 200-day moving average is $186.23. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

