Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,130 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. CVS Health accounts for 3.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 47,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

CVS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,066. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.