Guild Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Lumentum comprises 1.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 539,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 196.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 42.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,282 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. 595,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,310. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

