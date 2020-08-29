Guild Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 4.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,787,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,436 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,962,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 709,306 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $10,055,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 4,800,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.