Hartline Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 2.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.48. 4,563,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,971. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

