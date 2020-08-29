Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $17.50 million and $889,837.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00011377 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,340,605 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

