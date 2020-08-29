HOLD (HOLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $538.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 86.4% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $28,525.21 and $538.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00145791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.35 or 0.01650893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00201656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187107 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

