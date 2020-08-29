HollyWoodCoin Market Cap Hits $48,764.86 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $48,764.86 and approximately $12.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 1,669.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

