Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. 3,089,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,007. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.05. The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

