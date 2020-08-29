HOMIHELP Price Tops $8.98 on Major Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00077940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $361,678.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01653390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

