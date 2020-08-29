Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 920,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,873,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after acquiring an additional 137,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,279,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,554,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

