Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 365 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $293.66. 17,107,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

