Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 280,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.79. 217,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

