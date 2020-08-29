Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 4,775 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up about 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after buying an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.84.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $179.89. 1,096,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,911. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.00. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

