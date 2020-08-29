Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Shares of BLD traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 221,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,570. TopBuild Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.39.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

