Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,250 ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. CWM LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

OGS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 127,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,212. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

