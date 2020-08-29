Horizon Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.