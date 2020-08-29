Horizon Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.59. 4,548,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

