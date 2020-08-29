Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. 1,272,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

