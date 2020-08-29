Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 2,860,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,610. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.