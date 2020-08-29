Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $195.26. 342,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,620. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $195.44.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.