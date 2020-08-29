Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.75. 513,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,574. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

