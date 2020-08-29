Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. The company has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.