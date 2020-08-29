Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 90.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fortis by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 222,157 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 257,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

