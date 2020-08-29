Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,273. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

