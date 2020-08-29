Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $135.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

