Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.23.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $299,990. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.