Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after acquiring an additional 401,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 707,791 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,718 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 204,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.40. 343,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.