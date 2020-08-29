Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,164 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank grew its position in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 35,190,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

