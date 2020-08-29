Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,689 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 68.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 530,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 480,355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 77.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $251,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,948 shares of company stock worth $1,277,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.09. 150,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,511. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

