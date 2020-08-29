Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 715 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

D stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.02. 2,991,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,360. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

