Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases New Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.11. 15,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,534. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

