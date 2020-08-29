Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.13. 1,538,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,042. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

