Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,757. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock valued at $9,814,270 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

