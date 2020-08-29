Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up about 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 454,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,658. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $3,273,889. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

