Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for 1.7% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CDW by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CDW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,049. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.