Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 399 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,406,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 524.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 94,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.98. 2,244,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

