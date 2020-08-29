Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 582 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Leidos makes up approximately 2.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. 565,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.