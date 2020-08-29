Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,425 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after buying an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,557. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.