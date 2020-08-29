Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 344,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,044. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

