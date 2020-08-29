Horizon Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Generac makes up 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $2,920,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.02. 556,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,233. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $192.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

