Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRZN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

HRZN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 126,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,057. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.95%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

