Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,098,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,429,000. AerCap comprises 8.5% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 2.35% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 69.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. 719,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,784. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

